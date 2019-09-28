IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $287,131.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, Cashierest and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.84 or 0.05368090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015469 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,815,672 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Cashierest, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Kucoin, LBank, Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC, DDEX, Upbit and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

