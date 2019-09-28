Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.64. 118,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. Immersion has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 82.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Raging Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $484,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 49,118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,362 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 59,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

