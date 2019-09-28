Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 114,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,340. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.