Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $680,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $680,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $22.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. CIBC started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 58,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

