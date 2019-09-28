Insider Buying: Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Buys 75,922 Shares of Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) insider Charles Goode purchased 75,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.46 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$338,232.51 ($239,881.21).

Diversified United Investment stock remained flat at $A$4.68 ($3.32) during trading on Friday. 80,962 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Diversified United Investment Limited has a 12-month low of A$3.73 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of A$4.95 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of $987.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

About Diversified United Investment

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

