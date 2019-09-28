Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) EVP Sells $6,163,178.80 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GD opened at $183.02 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

