Insider Selling: Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Insider Sells £95,168.76 in Stock

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harworth Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.18. The firm has a market cap of $398.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

HWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

