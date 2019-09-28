Insider Selling: Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells £3,750 in Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £3,750 ($4,900.04).

Faiz Francois Nahab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proton Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 385,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £107,800 ($140,859.79).

PPS opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.31. Proton Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Proton Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.