Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $63,675.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $63,675.00.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $60,350.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $62,775.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $72,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $71,025.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $82,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $83,150.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99. Slack has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,808,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

