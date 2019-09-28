Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 420.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

