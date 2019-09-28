Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 4,033 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after buying an additional 1,383,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.