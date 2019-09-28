Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 12,403 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,157,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 115,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.