International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 720 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target (down previously from GBX 705 ($9.21)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 613.33 ($8.01).

Shares of LON:IAG traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 474.20 ($6.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 441.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 480.92. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 697.20 ($9.11). The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

