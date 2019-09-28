Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XENT. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of XENT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 95,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $521.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 56.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 221,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,125 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 190.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

