Interzone Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,224.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.02120003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.63 or 0.02771063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00677057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00702858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00488683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012225 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

