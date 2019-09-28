IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

IIN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 155,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,550. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IntriCon during the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in IntriCon during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in IntriCon by 719.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 117,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in IntriCon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

