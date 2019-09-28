Invacio Achieves Market Cap of $255,978.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 75% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Invacio has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One Invacio token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Invacio has a market cap of $255,978.00 and $4,214.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invacio Profile

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,962 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com.

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

