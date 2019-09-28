Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,594,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,524,000 after buying an additional 511,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,302,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 561,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 248,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,605,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 759,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.