Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Stock Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $54.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.3466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.