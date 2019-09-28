ION (ION) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $181.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. ION has a total market cap of $399,596.00 and $181.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007384 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 17,425,252 coins and its circulating supply is 11,525,252 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.