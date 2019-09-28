Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,877. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.86 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 378.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.