Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,877. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.86 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 378.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.