iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 123,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 112,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,142,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,073,000 after purchasing an additional 647,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $127.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $129.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3492 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

