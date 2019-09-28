iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.44% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPXN. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 622.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,468,000.

Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

