iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. now owns 86,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 46,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,385. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2099 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

