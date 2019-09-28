Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Holdings Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 86.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of ICL opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Israel Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Israel Chemicals Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.