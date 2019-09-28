J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRY. Deutsche Bank upgraded J Sainsbury to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Investec boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded J Sainsbury to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 225.09 ($2.94).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.91) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.50.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

