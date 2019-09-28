Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.00 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $25.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $25.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Jabil news, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $111,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,006,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,500 shares of company stock worth $4,670,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,557. Jabil has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

