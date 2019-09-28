Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Trading Down 5.4%

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)’s share price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.51, approximately 3,293,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 1,468,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.