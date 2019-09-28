Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000.

RFDI opened at $55.56 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

