Jefferies Financial Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $820.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $696.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $713.45.

CMG stock opened at $818.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $740.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,385,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,759 shares of company stock worth $91,258,873. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

