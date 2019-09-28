Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,711,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after buying an additional 112,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bancorp by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

TBBK opened at $9.99 on Friday. Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

