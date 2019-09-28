Jefferies Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 354,654 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Koppers by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 488,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Koppers by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its stake in Koppers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 327,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Koppers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

KOP stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $610.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $65,738.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $79,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

