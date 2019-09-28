Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hartley R. Rogers sold 78,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,708,144.56. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLNE stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

