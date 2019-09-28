Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Jernigan Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Jernigan Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jernigan Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.9%.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $439.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.