Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Joint stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 108,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.01. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Analysts predict that Joint will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Joint by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 188,952 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Joint by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Joint by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in Joint by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,364,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JYNT. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

