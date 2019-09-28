JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,315 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,315 ($43.32) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo to a market perform rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,650 ($47.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,419.67 ($44.68).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,299.50 ($43.11) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,385.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,297.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total value of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Insiders bought a total of 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,401,584 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

