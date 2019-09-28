Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.52% of Kadant worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,949,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after acquiring an additional 145,505 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,681,000 after acquiring an additional 117,255 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

KAI opened at $87.39 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $109.32. The company has a market cap of $989.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.67 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $936,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,939.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,042.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,010 shares of company stock worth $2,662,956 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.