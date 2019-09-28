Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on KALU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

KALU stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $1,239,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $3,102,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.