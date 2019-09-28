Kcash (KCASH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $3.19 million and $1.59 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.