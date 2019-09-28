Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €265.60 ($308.84).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €285.10 ($331.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €268.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €255.33. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

