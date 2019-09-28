Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Internet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.07 ($31.48).

Shares of FRA:RKET opened at €23.72 ($27.58) on Wednesday. Rocket Internet has a 1 year low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of €26.14 ($30.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.00.

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

