Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.29.

KMB traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

