Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 470,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 439,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

KIRK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sidoti set a $5.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.38). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Kirkland’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at $71,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 311.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

