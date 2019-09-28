Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KLKNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kloeckner & Co SE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.