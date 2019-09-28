Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,190,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 24,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.84. 5,192,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,265,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

In other news, Director Jorge P. Lemann bought 3,496,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at $100,570,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $31,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.