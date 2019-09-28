Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Position Lifted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 135,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.74. 4,655,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,774,225.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 40,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,064,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,523 shares of company stock worth $4,061,639. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

