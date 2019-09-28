Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,528 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.26% of Kroger worth $44,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,064,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,451,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,340.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,523 shares of company stock worth $4,061,639. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

KR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,594. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

