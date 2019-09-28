L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Plans $0.32 Dividend

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

L Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. L Brands has a payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L Brands to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

NYSE:LB opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

