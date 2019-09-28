Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,757 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $225.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.15.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5853 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

