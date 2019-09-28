Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,322 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 219,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

